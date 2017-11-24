Rams' Lance Dunbar: Returns as limited participant
Dunbar (knee) returned to practice Friday as a limited participant and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.
While his current ailment doesn't seem too serious, Dunbar has an awfully long history of knee injuries for a 27-year-old player. Given that he played only 10 and five snaps on offense in his two appearances this season, the Rams can probably afford to proceed with caution. The team signed Dunbar with the hope he'd serve as a pass-catching complement to Todd Gurley, who subsequently has proven to be a receiving weapon in his own right. With Malcolm Brown (knee) already ruled out, Justin Davis will serve as Gurley's backup if Dunbar isn't available.
