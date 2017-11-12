Rams' Lance Dunbar: Returns from PUP list
The Rams activated Dunbar (knee) from the Physically Unable to Perform list Saturday, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Dunbar doesn't have a clearly defined role after missing the first nine weeks of the season, but with No. 2 running back Malcom Brown out for multiple games with an MCL injury, he could have his fair share of opportunities behind workhorse Todd Gurley. The 27-year-old may very well be eased into the action Sunday against the Texans, but rookie Justin Davis has been active for only two games this season, leaving Dunbar as the Rams only experienced non-Gurley option at running back.
