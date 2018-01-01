Dunbar rushed six times for 20 yards and a touchdown and caught one of his two targets for a yard during Sunday's 34-13 loss to San Francisco.

The first-year Ram never got a fair shake in his initial go around in Los Angeles. His season was derailed by a knee injury that landed him on the Physically Unable to Perform list to start the campaign, and the ailment contributed to him playing just 15 offensive snaps through only three games entering Week 17. Even with Sunday's touchdown, there probably aren't many postseason fantasy settings where Dunbar is a viable option. Additionally, he'll become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so his long-term outlook is up in the air heading into 2018.