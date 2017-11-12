Rams' Lance Dunbar: Set to back up Gurley

Dunbar is active for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Dunbar will be making his first appearance of the season, after having been activated off the PUP list Saturday. While Dunbar is no threat to supplant Gurley, he is a capable pass-catcher, which could give him a degree of utility in PPR formats. He and Gurley are the only Rams' running backs active Sunday, with Malcolm Brown out and Justin Davis on the team's Week 10 inactive list.