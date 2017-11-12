Rams' Lance Dunbar: Set to back up Gurley
Dunbar is active for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Dunbar will be making his first appearance of the season, after having been activated off the PUP list Saturday. While Dunbar is no threat to supplant Gurley, he is a capable pass-catcher, which could give him a degree of utility in PPR formats. He and Gurley are the only Rams' running backs active Sunday, with Malcolm Brown out and Justin Davis on the team's Week 10 inactive list.
More News
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...