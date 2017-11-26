Rams' Lance Dunbar: Sitting out Week 12

Dunbar (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Dunbar was only able to practice on a limited basis Friday this week while battling a knee injury that's likely related to the same one that confined him to the Physically Unable to Perform list to begin the season. The absence of Dunbar, an adept pass catcher out of the backfield, leaves Justin Davis as the lone backup running back to starter Todd Gurley. Malcolm Brown (knee) is also inactive, marking his third consecutive absence.