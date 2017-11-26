Rams' Lance Dunbar: Sitting out Week 12
Dunbar (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Dunbar was only able to practice on a limited basis Friday this week while battling a knee injury that's likely related to the same one that confined him to the Physically Unable to Perform list to begin the season. The absence of Dunbar, an adept pass catcher out of the backfield, leaves Justin Davis as the lone backup running back to starter Todd Gurley. Malcolm Brown (knee) is also inactive, marking his third consecutive absence.
More News
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...