Rams' Lance Dunbar: Starts training camp on PUP list

The Rams placed Dunbar (undisclosed) on the PUP list Friday, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Dunbar missed at least three games in four of five seasons with the Cowboys, racking up 26 DNPs in all, so it's no surprise for him to be held out of practice at the outset of training camp. The nature and extent of the injury remain unknown, but he'll need to receive clearance in order to take reps with his teammates in advance of the regular season. When healthy, Dunbar is expected to handle a pass-catching role out of the backfield next to early-down RB Todd Gurley.