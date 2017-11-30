Rams' Lance Dunbar: Still limited with knee injury
Dunbar (knee) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
With Todd Gurley thriving as a pass catcher, it isn't clear exactly where Dunbar would fit in even if he managed to stay healthy for more than a few days. The pass-catching specialist has battled persistent knee issues throughout his career, and he's only made two appearances for the Rams this season, getting each of his five carries in garbage time of a blowout. Dunbar was held out for Sunday's 26-20 win over the Saints.
