Rams' Lance Dunbar: Tending to knee injury

Dunbar didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Dunbar and knee concerns have gone hand in hand throughout his career. The primary reason he's played in 56 of a possible 90 contests to date, his absence Wednesday isn't an encouraging sign. On the other hand, the Rams may be giving Dunbar the day off as a precautionary measure. As a result, his activity level should be monitored closely as the weekend approaches to gauge his chances to spell Todd Gurley against the Saints on Sunday.