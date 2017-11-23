Rams' Lance Dunbar: Tending to knee injury

Dunbar didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Dunbar and knee concerns have gone hand in hand throughout his career. The primary reason he's played in 56 of a possible 90 contests to date, his absence Wednesday isn't an encouraging sign. On the other hand, the Rams may be giving Dunbar the day off as a precautionary measure. As a result, his activity level should be monitored closely as the weekend approaches to gauge his chances to spell Todd Gurley against the Saints on Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories