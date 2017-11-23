Rams' Lance Dunbar: Tending to knee injury
Dunbar didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
Dunbar and knee concerns have gone hand in hand throughout his career. The primary reason he's played in 56 of a possible 90 contests to date, his absence Wednesday isn't an encouraging sign. On the other hand, the Rams may be giving Dunbar the day off as a precautionary measure. As a result, his activity level should be monitored closely as the weekend approaches to gauge his chances to spell Todd Gurley against the Saints on Sunday.
