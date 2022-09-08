McCutcheon (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Bills, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

As an undrafted rookie, McCutcheon made an improbable run to the Rams' 53-man roster based off impressive performances throughout the offseason program, training camp and the preseason. However, even with No. 3 wide receiver Van Jefferson (knee) unavailable Week 1, McCutcheon's pro debut will have to wait at least one game. Behind the top duo of Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson, L.A.'s other active options at the position are Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell.