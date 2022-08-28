McCutcheon caught five of eight targets for 76 yards in Saturday's 16-7 preseason loss to Cincinnati.

McCutcheon posted his lowest yardage total of the preseason but still easily paced the Rams in receiving yards, as no teammate had more than 28. The undrafted rookie's strong preseason has him in consideration for a roster spot, which was confirmed by coach Sean McVay in the postgame press conference, per Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. Los Angeles will likely do all it can to find room for McCutcheon on the 53-man regular season roster, as trying to stash him on the practice squad would likely result in another team claiming him.