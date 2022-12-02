McCutcheon (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks, according to head coach Sean McVay, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

McCutcheon suffered the shoulder injury during the Rams' Week 12 loss to the Chiefs and was unable to practice during Week 13 prep, so it's not surprising to see the reserve wideout ruled out. With Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Allen Robinson (foot) on IR, McCutcheon saw season highs in offensive snaps (26) and targets (four), so in his absence, Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell figure to be candidates for increased opportunities behind Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek, though the Rams' passing attack will likely continue to suffer without Matthew Stafford (concussion).