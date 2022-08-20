McCutcheon secured five of six targets for 96 yards in Friday's 24-20 loss to the Texans. He also lost a fumble.

McCutcheon continued a breakout preseason with another big day, nearly cracking the century mark in yardage, but on the last play of the game, he couldn't make it out of bounds on a catch-and-run from Bryce Perkins and wound up fumbling to seal the win for the Texans. McCutcheon also showed a good rapport with John Wolford, connecting with him on a pair of lengthy receptions in the first half, and the preseason dynamo has forced himself into the conversation for securing a roster spot with one more chance next Saturday against the Bengals to showcase his talents.