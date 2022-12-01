McCutcheon (shoulder) did not participate during the Rams' practice Wednesday, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

McCutcheon sustained a shoulder injury during Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, leaving him sidelined for the Rams' first practice Week 13. While the nature of this issue is still unknown, the rookie wideout will look to log at least one limited session Thursday or Friday, or else he'll likely sit out Sunday against Seattle. McCutcheon saw season highs in targets (four) and offensive snaps (26) against Kansas City, though he could be poised for increased usage with top pass catchers Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Allen Robinson (foot) both out on IR.