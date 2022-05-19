McCutcheon re-signed with the Rams on Thursday after previously being let go by the team.

McCutcheon was waived by the Rams on Tuesday after initially signing with the team on a three-year contract as an undrafted free agent. The wideout's re-signing just one day later likely means he will return to the team on a shorter, cheaper contract. With 10 total wide receivers currently on the Rams' 90-man offseason roster, McCutcheon will likely compete for a spot on the team's practice squad unless he can make a contribution via special teams.