McCutcheon (shoudler) is listed as limited on Tuesday's practice estimate, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

After getting a DNP at Monday's walk-through, McCutcheon's status is a trend in the right direction. He injured his shoulder in the team's Week 12 loss to the Chiefs and missed their subsequent loss to the Seahawks as a result. The 23-year-old would presumably be in line for increased opportunities if he is ultimately able to return, as Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Allen Robinson (foot) have both landed on the IR.

