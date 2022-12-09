McCutcheon (shoulder) has been ruled active for Thursday's game against the Raiders.
McCutcheon was sidelined for last week's loss to the Chargers with a shoulder injury, leaving him limited during each session of Week 14 prep. The 23-year-old is now set to return and once again fill in on the Rams' depleted receiving corps with Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Allen Robinson (foot) both on IR. McCutcheon should slot in alongside fellow depth receivers Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell, the latter of whom will also play after being deemed questionable due to an illness.