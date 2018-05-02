Rams' LaQuvionte Gonzalez: Signs as undrafted rookie
Gonzalez signed with the Rams as an undrafted rookie Tuesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Gonzalez joins Ricky Jeune of Georgia Tech as the Rams' undrafted wideout additions. Gonzalez started his college career with Texas A&M before transferring to Kansas in 2015 and being dismissed from the team in 2017. The 5-foot-10 wideout then journeyed to Southeastern where he hauled in 60 passes for 1,018 yards and 10 scores -- all school records.
