Head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Murchinson (neck) is okay and will play in Week 17 against the Chargers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Although Murchinson sustained a stinger in his neck this past weekend versus Denver, the 297-pounder should continue operating in his usual rotational role on the Rams' defensive line New Year's Day against the Chargers. Murchison also logged career highs in both tackles (four) and sacks (two) in Sunday's blowout win over the Broncos.