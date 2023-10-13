Murchison (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.
Murchison is trending in the right direction to play this coming Sunday, as he went from no participation in Wednesday and Thursdays practices to limited work Friday. If the veteran defensive tackle is unable to go, Earnest Brown will likely see an uptick in work on Los Angeles' defensive line.
More News
-
Rams' Larrell Murchison: Anticipates playing in Week 17•
-
Rams' Larrell Murchison: Dealing with neck issue•
-
Titans' Larrell Murchison: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Titans' Larrell Murchison: Out Sunday•
-
Titans' Larrell Murchison: Practices fully Wednesday•
-
Titans' Larrell Murchison: Remains out Thursday•