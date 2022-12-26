Murchison is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos due to a neck injury, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Murchison had a strong start to Sunday's matchup, as he logged four solo tackles, including two sacks. However, he sustained a neck injury in the second half. Although he walked off the field under his own power, he went to the locker room shortly after, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Rams keep him off the field for the remainder of the game since the team has a significant lead over Denver.