Murchison (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.
Murchison was able to log a full practice Friday after being limited both Thursday and Wednesday, making it seem as if he's moved past his knee issue. The 26-year-old will likely serve as a rotational defensive lineman for Los Angeles' defense going forward.
