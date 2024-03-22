The Rams re-signed Murchison on a one-year deal Friday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

The 26-year-old defensive lineman spent time with the Rams during each of the last two seasons, and he'll remain in Los Angeles after agreeing to a new one-year deal Friday. Murchison appeared in 15 games for the Rams in 2023, recording 16 total tackles, including one tackle for loss, on 252 defensive snaps. He's expected to compete for another depth role on Los Angeles' defensive line as the offseason progresses.