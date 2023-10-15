Murchison (knee) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Despite logging a limited session Friday, Murchison won't be able to suit up Sunday. In his absence, Earnest Brown is a candidate to see increased snaps along the Rams' defensive line.
