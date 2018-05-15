Rams' Larry Rose III: Finds employment with Rams

Rose was claimed off waivers by the Rams on Tuesday.

Rose was on the Titans roster for two weeks before being cut after rookie minicamp. He posted 12 total touchdowns in his final season at New Mexico State but went undrafted in April. Rose will be eyeing a special teams role as he comes in behind Todd Gurley, who racked up 2,093 yards from scrimmage in 2017.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories