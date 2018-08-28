Rams' Larry Rose III: SIgns back with Rams

Rose signed with the Rams on Tuesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Rose was waived by the Rams back in June, but with the team electing to rest most of their key players for the preseason, Rose should have an opportunity to get plenty of backfield work in the preseason finale.

