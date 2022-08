Floyd was limited at practice Tuesday after leaving practice early with an ankle injury Monday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

It was originally reported Floyd had a "lower half" issue, but head coach Sean McVay confirmed it was an ankle injury. Floyd had offseason surgery on his right ankle, which he originally injured in camp last offseason, but played through it. The Rams are expected to remain cautious with Floyd, as he's an important part of their defense.