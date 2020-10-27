Floyd recorded six tackles (four solo), two sacks and three quarterback hits during Monday's 24-10 win over Chicago.

Floyd spent four years with the Bears after being selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, so the first-year Ram clearly capitalized on some additional motivation to post his best fantasy showing of the season Monday. It's been an inconsistent start to the campaign for Floyd, but he's playing nearly every defensive snap and this outing could be a springboard for the coming weeks -- especially with the Los Angeles defense appearing to be trending in the right direction.