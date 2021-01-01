Floyd (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Floyd went to the hospital Friday as a precautionary measure after experiencing abdominal pain. The Rams didn't provide further details. If he's ultimately inactive for Sunday's divisional tilt, Justin Hollins likely will start in Floyd's place, while Ogbonnia Okoronkwo enjoys a substantial increase in reps.
