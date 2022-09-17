Floyd (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 2 matchup with the Falcons, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Floyd was a non-participant at practice for consecutive days to close out the week after practicing in limited fashion Wednesday, so he is not trending in the right direction. The 30-year-old is nursing a knee issue he picked up in the Rams season opening loss to the Bills. If he is ultimately unable to give it a go, Keir Thomas would be a likely candidate to replace him at outside linebacker.