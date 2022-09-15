Floyd (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the Rams' injury report Wednesday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Floyd appears to have picked up an unspecified knee injury since the Rams' season-opening loss to the Bills this past Thursday. The 30-year-old sat out the entirety of Los Angeles' preseason schedule while dealing with a right ankle issue, but he was ultimately able to record three tackles while playing 50 defensive snaps in Week 1. While it's unclear if this previous injury is at all related to Floyd's current issue, his status will be worth monitoring over the team's subsequent injury reports heading into this Sunday's game against Atlanta.