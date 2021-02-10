Floyd appeared in all 16 regular-season games with the Rams in 2020, setting career-high marks in terms of total tackles (55) and sacks (10.5).

Floyd also had one defensed pass, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. More than just being a career-best mark, his 10.5 sacks were higher than his previous two seasons with the Bears combined. Now set to hit free agency fresh off emerging as a dangerous pass rusher, Floyd looks to be in prime position to score a sizeable contract on the open market.