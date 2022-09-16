Floyd (knee) did not practice Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
After practicing in a limited capacity during Wednesday's practice, Floyd sat out Thursday's session due to his knee injury. While the 30-year-old did play 50 defensive snaps during the Rams' season-opening loss to the Bills, he was dealing with a right-ankle injury throughout the preseason. Expect Friday's practice report to provide some clarity regarding whether or not Floyd will take the field during Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.