Rams' Leonard Floyd: Erupts with three sacks
Floyd had five tackles (all solo), three sacks and one fumble recovery during Sunday's 23-16 win over the Rams.
The 28-year-old was a one-man wrecking crew Sunday, as he registered five hits on quarterback Russell Wilson. Floyd has already tied his career high with seven sacks through nine games this season.
