Floyd (knee) is listed as questionable but is slated to play Sunday against the Falcons, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Floyd didn't practice Thursday or Friday after being limited Wednesday, but it appears he'll still suit up Sunday. Nothing is official yet, so fantasy managers in IDP leagues will likely still have to wait until closer to the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff before final confirmation. Assuming Floyd is available, he should retain his usual role as a core piece of Los Angeles defense.