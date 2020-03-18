Rams' Leonard Floyd: Joins Rams to replace Fowler
Floyd agreed Wednesday with the Rams on a one-year, $10 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Released by Chicago on Tuesday, the 27-year-old now steps in as a replacement at outside linebacker for Dante Fowler, who is leaving Los Angeles for Atlanta. Teams around the league have been playing musical chairs with pass rushers, and it's hard to sell this as anything but a downgrade for the Rams, though they'll at least save some cap space in the process. Floyd was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2016 draft, but he produced just 18.5 sacks and 44 quarterback hits in 54 regular-season games with the Bears. His contract can go up to $13 million with incentives.
