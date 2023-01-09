Floyd recorded five tackles (four solo), a sack, three quarterback hits and a tackle for loss during Sunday's 19-16 overtime loss to the Seahawks.

Floyd was able to consistently make his way to Geno Smith, including a key sack on Seattle's second drive of the day that eventually forced them to settle for a field goal after a lengthy drive. The veteran linebacker has carved out a healthy role in his three seasons with the Rams, recording 184 tackles and 29 sacks over that span, and with two years left on his current contract, he will look to continue his solid production in 2023.