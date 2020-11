Floyd (knee) is considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Floyd was a non-participant in Thursday's practice but upgraded to full participation Friday. That gives him a good chance to play Sunday. If he suffers a setback and is ultimately ruled out, however, Terrell Lewis (shoulder), who is also considered questionable, would be next up while Jachai Polite could get some reps as well.