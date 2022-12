Floyd recorded two solo tackles, a sack, three quarterback hits and a tackle for loss during Sunday's 51-14 victory against the Broncos.

A week removed from a two-sack performance against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, Floyd added his eighth sack of the season by taking down Russell Wilson early in the fourth quarter. Wilson ended up taking a whopping six sacks, and Floyd and the Rams will look to continue a string of promising performances against the Chargers in Week 17.