Floyd recorded five tackles (three solo), two sacks, three quarterback hits and two tackles for loss during Monday's 24-12 loss to the Packers.

Floyd started the sack party on Aaron Rodgers with a key stop on third-and-goal, forcing the Packers to settle for a field goal on their opening drive. In the fourth quarter, Floyd managed another key sack on third down, pushing the Packers out of field goal range and forcing them to punt. Floyd will look to add to the seven sacks he's accrued on the season so far with a depleted Broncos offense coming to town in Week 16.