Floyd logged two sacks over five tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Saints.

Floyd's two sacks brings his total up to five on the season, all during the last four games. Floyd's sacks were on two different quarterbacks, as he sacked Taysom Hill in the first quarter and Andy Dalton in the fourth quarter. Floyd will have a much tougher task ahead in Week 12, as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs potent offense lie in wait.