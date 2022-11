Floyd logged two sacks over nine tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 31-14 loss to the 49ers.

Floyd notched his first two sacks of the season while also finishing as the Rams' leading tackler Week 8. The 30-year-old has been a very effective pass rusher since signing with the Rams ahead of the 2020 season, and he could add to his sack total against the Buccaneers' struggling offensive line this coming Sunday.