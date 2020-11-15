Floyd (knee) is active heading into Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks.
Floyd entered the weekend labeled as questionable, but he ultimately showed enough during pre-game warmups to earn the nod for a crucial Week 10 divisional clash. He sat out Thursday's practice session entirely, but a return to full participation Friday provided optimism that the linebacker would be able to suit up. With four sacks, 23 tackles and a fumble recovery on the 2020 campaign, Floyd readies for a showdown with Seattle's No. 1 scoring offense.