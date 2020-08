Hajrullahu appears to hold the lead in the Rams' kicker competition, but he missed three of his eight field-goal attempts in Saturday's scrimmage, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

It isn't all bad news for the CFL veteran Hajrullahu, as Sam Sloman also missed three kicks and Austin MacGinnis missed two. It sounds like the three-way competition is still wide-open with the Rams now two weeks away from their season opener against the Cowboys.