Rams' Lirim Hajrullahu: Leaving CFL for Rams
The Rams agreed with Hajrullahu on a three-year contract Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
This offseason, L.A. decided to move on from Greg Zuerlein after eight productive, but occasionally injured, campaigns. Hajrullahu himself is a six-year veteran of the CFL, connecting on 83.3 percent of his field-goal attempts while also averaging 44.1 yards per punt. He's the only kicker currently on the Rams, but he may receive some competition in another street free agent, upcoming draftee or UDFA in the coming weeks or months.
