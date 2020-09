The Rams are planning to go with Sam Sloman as their kicker over Hajrullahu and Austin MacGinnis, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The three had been competing for the job, but ultimately the team went with Sloman, a seventh-round draft pick. Hajrullahu is thus presumably slated to join the ranks of the kickers without teams, once league-wide cut-downs start rolling in.