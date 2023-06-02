Bruss (knee) has been participating at the Rams' OTAs this week, Jourdan Rodrigue of the Athletic reports.

Bruss suffered a season-ending torn ACL and MCL last August and he now appears to be in position to head into the 2023 campaign as an active member of the Rams' roster. The offensive lineman has been ramping up his activity this week, ultimately operating as a full participant at OTAs. Bruss was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft and he'll likely compete with Coleman Shelton for the starting role at right guard this season.