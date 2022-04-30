The Rams selected Bruss in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 104th overall.

This will probably prove a good pick by the Rams. While he has an outside shot to stick at tackle, Bruss (6-foot-5, 309 pounds) is more likely to emerge as a starting guard after a distinguished, versatile career at Wisconsin. Bruss primarily played right tackle there, but might be a tad too small with too little reach (33 and 1/8-inch arms) to stay there. Bruss projects very well at guard, however, and he has excellent athleticism to work with (31-inch vertical jump, 112-inch broad jump).