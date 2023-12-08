Havrisik is expected to remain the Rams' kicker for Sunday's game against the Ravens after head coach Sean McVay suggested that Mason Crosby likely won't be elevated from the practice squad in Week 14, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Havrisik's job still seems to be on notice after the Rams added the battle-tested Crosby to the practice squad Wednesday, but the former looks like he'll have at least one more chance to keep his spot on the roster. Since taking over as the Rams' kicker Week 8 following Brett Maher's release, Havrisik has connected on 10 of 11 extra-point attempts and seven of 10 field-goal tries in five games.