Havrisik is active Sunday against the Ravens, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Havrisik's role as the Rams' kicker was in question when the team added Mason Crosby earlier in the week. However, Crosby will be a healthy scratch in Week 14, and the former will retain his spot as the team's kicker for now.
