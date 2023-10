Havrisik connected on both of his field-goal attempts during Sunday's 43-20 loss to the Cowboys.

So far, so good for the newly minted Rams kicker, who made field goals from 33 and 47 yards during the contest. Havrisik, who replaced Brett Maher after the Rams released him on Tuesday, never got to attempt a PAT as the Rams went for two on both of their touchdowns, but coach Sean McVay will likely hold pat with the former Arizona Wildcat through their Week 9 contest with Green Bay.